Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Live video
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
CBC Radio
Top Stories
All Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
Frequency
LISTEN LIVE
CBC Radio
July 14, 2020 episode transcript
Social Sharing
The Current
July 14, 2020 episode transcript
Full text transcript for the July 14th episode
Social Sharing
CBC News
·
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 3:05 PM ET | Last Updated: July 14
More from this episode
Sick for over 100 days, COVID-19 patients want more help to cope with disease's 'long-haul' effects
FULL EPISODE: The Current for July 14, 2020
now