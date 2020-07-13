The Current for July 13, 2020

Today on The Current:

We discuss the work of WE Charity, and how the prime minister's relationship to it is now at the centre of an ethics investigation.

Plus, we hear about a CBC Fifth Estate investigation into allegations of sexual assault against fashion mogul Peter Nygard. Bob McKeown discusses the story of Jonna Laursen, whose allegation of rape stayed secret for more than 40 years. None of the allegations have been proved in court and Nygard denies all allegations.

And all summer long The Current is airing some of the most critically-acclaimed CBC podcasts. We continue today with the first episode of Uncover: Sharmini, about the unsolved 1999 homicide of a Toronto teen. Click here to find out more about each podcast, or skip ahead to hear more.