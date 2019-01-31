The Current for January 31, 2019

Today on The Current: We ask what role can Canada play in restoring political stability to Venezuela; plus, writer Ann Hui tells us what she's discovered about the food and culture of Canadian-Chinese restaurants; and is taxing the richest people to help the poorest really such a radical idea?

Anna Maria Tremonti hosts The Current's 17th season. (CBC) Listen to the full episode 1:14:27 Today on The Current: President Nicolas Maduro is clinging to power in Venezuela, as self-declared interim president Juan Guaido finds support both on the streets and on the international stage. We look at the situation on the ground, and what role Canada could play in restoring stability.

Author and journalist Ann Hui sampled the food and culture of Canadian-Chinese restaurants across the country, and wrote about what she found in Chop Suey Nation: The Legion Cafe and Other Stories from Canada's Chinese Restaurants.

U.S. congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has suggested America's richest people could pay a 70 per cent tax on everything they earn over a $10-million US threshold. The idea provoked debate in the U.S., but Ocasio-Cortez is not alone in supporting the idea as a way to bridge income disparity. We talk to three experts and ask: is it really such a radical idea?

