How should parents talk to their kids about AI devices?

A researcher who has studied how children and families interact with artificial intelligence says we need to have "honest conversations" with kids about AI devices like Alexa, or Google Home.

While some experts are divided on the impact of swearing at AI devices, Stefania Druga, a research affiliate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab, said she's observed in her research that the way kids talk to AI devices transfers to the way they talk to friends and family.

"Having a cute robot can be engaging," Druga told The Current's Anna Maria Tremonti. "But I think there is a fine line where these devices shouldn't overpromise kids that they are extremely smart or they know how to answer all the questions."

Druga has studied how children between the ages of three and 14 years old perceive smart devices they grow up with, and found age makes a difference. While younger children were skeptical of the devices and how smart they actually are, older children tended to see the devices as intelligent, Druga said.

She suggestes telling children AI devices are a tool for them to learn from and play with, while also explaining their limitations.

She also called for better regulations and guidelines around AI devices, to make it clear to parents what kind of data they collect and how that information is used

"Parents are overwhelmed," said Druga. "There's so many new devices, new technologies, and knowing how to help your kids at home make meaningful use of this technology can be hard."

