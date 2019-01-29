The Current for January 29, 2019

Today on The Current: Victim impact statements are being heard this week in the trial of Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the truck driver in the crash that killed and injured 29 people in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash last April. We look at the significance of their statements, and how they affect both those who deliver, and hear them, in court.

In November, Samsung apologized for conditions in their South Korea factories, after a decade-long campaign by workers who claimed chemical exposure left them with life-changing health issues. The former workers, and the relatives of the deceased, have vowed to fight on to secure safe working conditions.

Following our look at whether we need to treat digital assistants like Alexa with some respect — and what it says about us as people — we take a closer look at how our kids interact with the devices.

