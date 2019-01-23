The Current for January 23, 2019
Today on The Current: We talk to two experts about how to solve the escalating diplomatic dispute between Canada and China; plus, we ask if 2019 could be the year that veganism goes mainstream; and we hear the story of a wildlife criminal who is finally facing jail after years of poaching rare bird eggs from around the world.
- As tensions between China and Canada escalate over the detention of citizens on both sides, we talk to two experts about how to solve the dispute and repair diplomatic relations.
- Health Canada's new food guide is urging the public to eat less meat and dairy, and more vegetables and plant-based protein. Could 2019 be the year that veganism goes mainstream?
- After smuggling dozens of endangered bird eggs into the U.K. last year, Jeffrey Lendrum is now facing a three-year jail sentence. Journalist Joshua Hammer tells us the story behind the wildlife criminal who, for years, has poached rare bird eggs from around the world.