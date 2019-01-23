The Current for January 23, 2019

Today on The Current: We talk to two experts about how to solve the escalating diplomatic dispute between Canada and China; plus, we ask if 2019 could be the year that veganism goes mainstream; and we hear the story of a wildlife criminal who is finally facing jail after years of poaching rare bird eggs from around the world.

(CBC) Listen to the full episode 1:14:28 Today on The Current: As tensions between China and Canada escalate over the detention of citizens on both sides, we talk to two experts about how to solve the dispute and repair diplomatic relations.

Health Canada's new food guide is urging the public to eat less meat and dairy, and more vegetables and plant-based protein. Could 2019 be the year that veganism goes mainstream?

After smuggling dozens of endangered bird eggs into the U.K. last year, Jeffrey Lendrum is now facing a three-year jail sentence. Journalist Joshua Hammer tells us the story behind the wildlife criminal who, for years, has poached rare bird eggs from around the world.

Popular Now Find more popular stories