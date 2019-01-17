The Current for January 17, 2019

Today on The Current: Our One Bullet series continues with a look at how undiagnosed trauma can haunt a life for decades; plus we talk to two trauma surgeons about the reality of what bullets do to bodies. We also look at a First Nations proposal to buy the stalled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; and we look at the ethics of buying and selling archival footage, after images from the 2013 Lac Megantic disaster ended up in a Netflix show.

Today on The Current: As part of our One Bullet series on gun violence, we look at a story of undiagnosed trauma. Clint Malarchuk suffered one of the most horrific accidents in NHL history in 1989, when another player's skate severed his jugular vein. But decades later, PTSD from the incident would put his life in peril again.

Continuing our One Bullet series, we speak to two trauma surgeons who are faced with the reality of what bullets do to bodies.

A group of Indigenous leaders are meeting in Calgary this week with oil industry to discuss options for purchasing the Trans Mountain pipeline. We hear from those on both sides of the debate.

A real-life catastrophe killed 47 people in Lac Megantic in 2013, but now footage from the event has found its way into a series and film on Netflix, upsetting residents of the Quebec town. We look at the ethics around using archival footage for entertainment purposes.

Popular Now Find more popular stories