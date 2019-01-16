The Current for January 16, 2019

Today on The Current: We continue our One Bullet series with a look back at a dramatic hostage situation outside Union Station in Toronto in 2004; plus, we explore what the defeat of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal means for the troubled process; and we talk to a tight-knit squad of adult female figure skaters in Kelowna, B.C., who decided on a whim to compete in the 2018 ISU Adult Figure Skating Competition in Germany.

Anna Maria Tremonti hosts The Current's 17th season.

After British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal was defeated in parliament Tuesday, what's next for the troubled process? And what does it all mean for the people living in uncertainty?

On a whim, a tight-knit squad of adult female figure skaters in Kelowna, B.C., decided to try and compete in the 2018 ISU Adult Figure Skating Competition in Germany. We hear from two of the women about the bond the group formed on the ice, and a journey that was both life-affirming and exhausting.

