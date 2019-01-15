The Current for January 15, 2019

Today on The Current: We continue our One Bullet series by exploring the murder of Lynn Kalmring, who was shot to death by her common-law partner in 2011; plus, we look at the limited counselling and support available to jurors who take on traumatic trials; and our political panel discusses the latest Liberal cabinet shuffle and the looming fall election.

Anna Maria Tremonti hosts The Current's 17th season. (CBC) Today on The Current: Four out of five victims in solved homicides are known to their killer. That was exactly the case for Lynn Kalmring, who was shot and killed by her common-law partner in 2011. As part of our One Bullet series, we look at the dramatic effect her death continues to have on the people close to her.

Jurors are often expected to examine extremely violent and disturbing cases, but despite a report urging change, advocates argue there is still a lack of counselling and support. We continue our One Bullet series with a look at the emotional toll that can come with doing your civic duty.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with his newly reshuffled cabinet in Quebec later this week — and the election this fall is sure to be on the agenda. We gather a political panel to discuss how the Liberal government is performing in Canada, and on the world stage.

