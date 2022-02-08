Canadian scientist wins prestigious award for aurora borealis research

A Saskatchewan scientist says it's "hard to believe" that her research on the aurora borealis has been recognized with an honorary fellowship from the U.K.'s Royal Astronomical Society (RAS).

"I looked at the list of other people who have got this award, and there are some giants in my research field on this list," said Kathryn McWilliams, a professor in the department of physics at the University of Saskatchewan.

"It's unbelievable — it's very humbling as well," she told The Current's Matt Galloway.

McWilliams is director of SuperDARN Canada, the Canadian arm of the Dual Auroral Radar Network. The organization has radar sites in 10 countries, studying the effect of space weather on the Earth's atmosphere.

She first became involved with the organization in 1992 as a summer student, when she helped to build the radar towers and some of the electronics at its first site, east of Saskatoon. She's been studying the aurora borealis ever since.

Last month, the RAS awarded McWilliams one of four honorary fellowships, describing her as "an unquestioned international expert in the dynamics of field-aligned currents that link the solar wind, magnetosphere and ionosphere."

She joins the ranks of other researchers who have over the years received the honour from the RAS, a 200-year-old society dedicated to the study of astronomy and geophysics. The fellowship does not provide McWilliams with any additional funding for her work, but is considered an acknowledgement of her research.

McWilliams hopes that through her research, scientists will one day be able to accurately predict when and where the northern lights will occur, like the weather.

That work could also warn us about some of the more damaging effects of related phenomena, like solar storms.

"It's a really big question, in the sense that our laboratory extends from the sun to the surface of the Earth," she said.

How do northern lights occur?

The northern lights occur when a solar wind of electrons and protons are blasted out from the sun, and collide with the Earth's magnetic field.

Some of those particles are reflected back into space, but others become trapped and are directed towards the Earth's magnetic poles.

McWilliams compared what happens next to "filling a water balloon."

"At some point, there's too much energy in the Earth's magnetic field and it has to dump it into the atmosphere, like the balloon would burst if it got too full," she said.

She added that while we have some understanding of the process, gaps in our knowledge remain.

"I couldn't tell you, you know, two weeks from now, at 8:27 p.m., there will be aurora in this place and this place," she said.

McWilliams collaborates with teams around the world on filling that knowledge gap. They use instruments both here on Earth and orbiting in space to map the upper atmosphere, and study how it interacts with conditions in space.

Space storms can damage earthly technology

Predicting that activity isn't just about helping people who want to get a glimpse of a spectacular northern light show, McWilliams said.

"There's a lot of technology that we rely on in our day-to-day life, that experiences negative effects due to space weather storms," she said.

Turbulence in the upper atmosphere can disrupt communication technology and navigation systems, like GPS, that rely on signals bouncing between the ground and orbiting satellites.

In the not-too-distant future, autonomous vehicles could also rely on those signals, she said — and an unexpected disruption could see vehicles veering off course.

It's not just futuristic technology that is affected by solar storms: Quebec lost power for half a day due one such storm — back in 1989.

The aurora borealis over the SuperDARN radar site outside Saskatoon. (Submitted by Kathryn McWilliams)

McWilliams has been watching the aurora borealis since she was a kid, catching glimpses on the occasions the lights were visible over her family's farm outside Moose Jaw, Sask.

"[There's] a long history and a vast amount of traditional knowledge around them, and so, they're just such an inspiring thing," she said.

Now that she lives in the city, she doesn't get out into darker areas to see the lights too often — but she finds a different sense of wonder in her own work.

"That's basically what scientific research is all about: trying to ask a question, or have a thought that no one has ever had or thought before," she said.

"That's a really profound feeling when you are looking at your data and something pops out and you just think, 'Oh, this is new.'"

