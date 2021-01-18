The Current for Jan. 18, 2021

Today on The Current :

Some Canadian hospitals have been issued triage protocols that outline who gets care, and who doesn't, if COVID-19 overwhelms available resources and there are no more ICU beds available. We discuss the issue with Dr. Paul Warshawsky, chief of adult critical care at Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, and Dr. Eugene Bereza, a physician and ethicist with the Centre for Applied Ethics at the McGill University Health Centre.

The Alberta government is moving to open coal mines in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, but the idea has divided local communities. We hear from John Smith and Laura Laing, ranchers near Nanton, Alta., who are challenging the government's decision in court; and Lisa Sygutek, a councillor in Crowsnest Pass, Alta., who supports the move.

Should provinces be able to restrict non-essential travel from other provinces, and create their own bubble? The B.C. government is considering it. We talk to Invermere Mayor Al Miller, who questions the need, and Cara Zwibel, a lawyer and the director of the Fundamental Freedoms Program at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

And sea shanties are having a moment on TikTok, something Newfoundland musician Séan McCann says is a perfect fit for this time in the pandemic. He tells us why these songs promote togetherness, and could help Canadians to get through the tough work ahead.