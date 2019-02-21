The Current for February 21, 2019
Today on The Current:
When Andrew McCabe was fired as deputy director of the FBI, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that it was "a great day for the hard-working men and women" of the Bureau. But while the president may consider McCabe to have been part of a conspiracy to remove him from office, for others he was a high-level casualty in the administration's war against investigations into Trump's alleged relationship with the Kremlin. McCabe speaks to Anna Maria Tremonti about his new book The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.
Winter sports may be the latest casualty of climate change, as advocates say winters are getting shorter, and certain sports are becoming less viable.
Pope Francis has summoned bishops to an unprecedented summit designed to tackle sexual abuse in the priesthood, a persisting problem that has shaken the faith of Catholics globally. We look at policies recently enacted in Canada, which are being discussed at the summit as a way to tackle what Francis has called "the urgent challenge of our time."