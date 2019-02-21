Skip to Main Content
The Current for February 21, 2019

The Current for February 21, 2019

Today on The Current: We speak to former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe about working with President Trump, right up until he fired him; plus, we explore the effect climate change is having on winter sports; and we look at whether a summit at the Vatican can find a path away from sexual abuse within the Catholic Church.
Today on The Current

  • When Andrew McCabe was fired as deputy director of the FBI, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that it was "a great day for the hard-working men and women" of the Bureau. But while the president may consider McCabe to have been part of a conspiracy to remove him from office, for others he was a high-level casualty in the administration's war against investigations into Trump's alleged relationship with the Kremlin. McCabe speaks to Anna Maria Tremonti about his new book The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.

  • Winter sports may be the latest casualty of climate change, as advocates say winters are getting shorter, and certain sports are becoming less viable.

  • Pope Francis has summoned bishops to an unprecedented summit designed to tackle sexual abuse in the priesthood, a persisting problem that has shaken the faith of Catholics globally. We look at policies recently enacted in Canada, which are being discussed at the summit as a way to tackle what Francis has called "the urgent challenge of our time."

