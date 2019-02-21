The Current for February 21, 2019

When Andrew McCabe was fired as deputy director of the FBI, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that it was "a great day for the hard-working men and women" of the Bureau. But while the president may consider McCabe to have been part of a conspiracy to remove him from office, for others he was a high-level casualty in the administration's war against investigations into Trump's alleged relationship with the Kremlin. McCabe speaks to Anna Maria Tremonti about his new book The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.