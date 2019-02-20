The Current for February 20, 2019

Today on The Current: As the SNC-Lavalin affair trundles on, our political panel discusses what the Canadian public is making of it; plus, does the death of Karl Lagerfeld also herald the end of the fashion era he embodied?; and we speak to one scientist who thinks we shouldn’t label anyone, or anything, as evil, because it’s seldom so black and white.

Anna Maria Tremonti hosts The Current's 17th season. (CBC) Listen to the full episode 1:14:27 Today on The Current: Plenty of questions, but not many answers. Our political panel discusses what the Canadian public is making of the SNC-Lavalin affair, and what it could mean for the elections this year.

Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld died Tuesday, after decades holding sway over the direction of the multibillion-dollar industry. But does his death also herald the end of the fashion era he embodied?

Canadian scientist Julia Shaw has worked extensively as an expert in criminal cases, an experience that has convinced her we shouldn't label anyone, or anything, as evil. In her new book Evil: The Science Behind Humanity's Dark Side, she argues that even in the worst cases, it's seldom so black and white.

