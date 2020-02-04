The Current for Feb. 4, 2020

Today on The Current: We hear from parents with differing viewpoints on the Ontario teachers strike. Plus, the CBC’s Susan Ormiston takes us behind the confusion at the Iowa caucus, where technology problems have delayed a clear result for the Democrats hoping to clinch the 2020 nomination. Then, we're checking in with the scientists studying, tracking and trying to predict what the novel coronavirus might do next. And finally, journalist Adam Minter takes us on a deep dive into the global secondhand economy, asking what happens to all that stuff you drop off at goodwill.

Social Sharing