The Current for Feb. 10, 2020

Today on The Current: A massive displacement of Syrians is threatening to become a humanitarian crisis, as civilians flee government forces advancing on the last opposition strongholds in Idlib province and around Aleppo. Then, two Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s acquittal, and what he’ll do next. Plus, we talk to a photographer who has captured green shoots in the ashes of the Australian bushfires; and finally we talk to cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc about trying to fight the recent election campaign, while simultaneously fighting cancer.

Social Sharing