The Current for Feb. 1, 2020

Today on The Current :

As COVID-19 cases have risen over winter, there have been fresh delays to surgeries. We talk to Anjie Valgardson, a retired nurse awaiting heart surgery in Manitoba, and Edmonton surgeon Dr. Mike Chatenay.

Plus, with new variants of COVID-19 emerging, some experts say it's time to upgrade the masks you wear, or start to wear two layers . We talk to Dr. Abraar Karan, an internal medicine doctor at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, about the advantages of different types of masks. And we discuss manufacturing challenges with Steve Mai, CEO of Eclipse Automation, a manufacturing company making medical-grade respirators in Cambridge Ont.; and Ravi Selvaganapathy, director of the Centre of Excellence in Protective Equipment and Materials at McMaster University.

And with his podcast Armchair Expert, actor, director, and writer Dax Shepard has won a huge following for revealing and intimate conversations with everyone from Justin Timberlake to Hillary Clinton. He's here to talk about how the podcast was born in what he thought was his "greatest failure," as well as sobriety, humility, the messiness of human life and why we're craving deep discussions now more than ever.