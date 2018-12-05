The Current for December 5, 2018

Today on the Current: We talk to Premier of Alberta Rachel Notley about the mandatory cut in oil production, and her longer-term plans to tackle the price problem; in light of recent boxing injuries, we talk to two doctors about whether the sport should be abolished; we look at where the $50 million charity gift announced in Justin Trudeau's tweet is actually going; and we hear from scientists who are saying we need to pay more attention to subsidence, or sinking ground, that they say is being exacerbated by climate change.

Anna Maria Tremonti hosts The Current's 17th season. (CBC) Today on The Current: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the temporary cut in oil production may be a short-term stopgap for what she has called a "crisis" on oil prices, but she's promising upgrades and more pipelines as long-term solution.

Two doctors who have experience with boxing discuss their different views on whether it should be abolished, in light of a recent injury.

Justin Trudeau's $50 million tweet to Trevor Noah caused consternation among his opponents this week — but where is the money actually going? We speak to Yasmine Sherif, director of Education Cannot Wait.

We hear from scientists who are saying we need to pay more attention to something called subsidence, or sinking ground, becuase they say is being exacerbated by climate change.

