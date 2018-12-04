Skip to Main Content
The Current for December 4, 2018

The Current for December 4, 2018

In a special edition, The Current looks at the state of truth in our world today: from why we believe what we believe; to who suffers most when the truth gets sidelined; and the groups and technologies being deployed on both sides of the war on reality.
CBC Radio ·
(CBC)
Listen to the full episode1:14:25

In a special edition, The Current looks at the state of truth in our world today: from why we believe what we believe; to who suffers most when the truth gets sidelined; and the groups and technologies being deployed on both sides of the war on reality.

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us