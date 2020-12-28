Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Watch Live
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
CBC Radio
Top Stories
Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
Frequency
LISTEN LIVE
The Current
Dec. 28, 2020 episode transcript
Full text transcript for the December 28th episode
Social Sharing
CBC Radio
·
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 3:06 PM ET | Last Updated: December 28
More from this episode
Sports leagues should vaccinate their players to build public's confidence: Brian Burke
FULL EPISODE: The Current for Dec. 28, 2020
now