The Current for April 8, 2019

Today on The Current: Nurses striking in Quebec say they feel ‘taken hostage’ by demands of mandatory overtime; plus, retired Major Brent Beardsley tells us about living with PTSD after witnessing the genocide in Rwanda; also, will Justin Trudeau’s threatened lawsuit against Andrew Scheer ever see the light of day?; and how two Inuit men were sacrificed in a 1923 show trial that helped Canada's push for Arctic sovereignty.

