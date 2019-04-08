The Current for April 8, 2019
Today on The Current:
- Nurses in Quebec say mandatory overtime has left them exhausted, demoralized, and feeling like they've been "taken hostage." As they strike Monday, we hear from experts who say we should be concerned about staff and patients across Canada.
- Retired Major Brent Beardsley was in Rwanda when the genocide started 25 years ago this week. He talks to Anna Maria Tremonti about watching the world turn its back as the massacre unfolded, and the PTSD that he still lives with today.
- Leader of the Opposition Andrew Scheer struck a defiant tone Sunday when he revealed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had threatened him with a lawsuit, over remarks made by Scheer on the SNC-Lavalin scandal. But will the lawsuit ever see the light of day?
- In 1923, two Inuit men were tried for murder and executed, in a trial now seen as deeply flawed. Author and forensic anthropologist Debra Komar says the men were sacrificed in Canada's push for Arctic sovereignty.