The Current for April 7, 2020

Today on The Current:

After a tiger in New York was diagnosed with COVID-19, there are concerns the virus could wreak havoc if it spreads to wild ape populations, and perhaps even destroy an already endangered species. We discuss the risks.

Then, retired Lt.-Gen. Romeo Dallaire thinks we need to adjust our mindset about the pandemic, and has a message of support for health-care workers on the front lines.

Plus, Nova Scotia kitchen parties have moved online; and the Globe and Mail's André Picard discusses the latest advice on wearing masks in the pandemic; and we check in on the bread baking trend that's keeping Canadian occupied in quarantine.

Then, the focus on fighting COVID-19 means people with other serious conditions are having to wait longer for important care. We hear from patients in limbo.

Plus, could the pandemic offer lessons in how we fight climate change? Dr. Courtney Howard discusses how the unprecedented action to curb the virus could be used to help the environment.

Also, Heather McNamara recently took the plunge facing many quarantined Canadians — she cut her own hair. She tells us how she got on, and two professionals offer tips on self-styling.

Then, Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, updates us on how Canadians are feeling about the pandemic; and q's Tom Power speaks to Dan Levy about the final episode of Schitt's Creek.