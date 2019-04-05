The Current for April 5, 2019
Today on The Current:
- We check in on the provincial election in Alberta, asking whether any party has taken the lead following Thursday's televised leaders' debate.
- Jo Cameron has a remarkable gene mutation that leaves her unable to feel pain or anxiety. We speak to Cameron about how it affects her daily life, and to researchers who say her unique condition could be the key to groundbreaking treatment options.
- The B.C. government introduced legislation this week to curb tax evasion and money laundering, by creating Canada's first public registry of property owners that would stop anonymous owners hiding behind shell and numbered companies. The new laws come on the heels of a pledge from Ottawa to create a multi-agency task force to tackle the problem on a national scale, but will it be enough?