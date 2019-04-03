The Current for April 3, 2019
Today on The Current:
Our political panel takes stock of the latest twists and turns through Canada's corridors of power, today looking at the ousting of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from the Liberal caucus.
Albert Woodfox spent more than forty years in solitary confinement for a 1972 murder he says he didn't commit. Woodfox, who was freed in 2016, says he was targeted because he was a member of the Black Panthers. He speaks to Anna Maria Tremonti about how he survived decades inside a 9 foot by 6 foot cell, in one of the most notorious prisons in the United States.
A new study from scientists at Environment and Climate Change Canada this week warns that the country is warming more quickly than the rest of the world. What can Canadians do to adapt and fight climate change?