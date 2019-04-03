The Current for April 3, 2019

Today on The Current: Our political panel looks at the ousting of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from the Liberal caucus; plus, we speak with Albert Woodfox, who spent more than forty years in solitary confinement for a crime he says he didn’t commit; and amid warnings that Canada is warming more quickly than the rest of the world, what can Canadians do to adapt and fight climate change?

