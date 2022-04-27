The Current for April 27, 2022

Today on The Current :

For Canadians still suffering from long COVID, getting specialized medical help can be a frustrating journey. Matt Galloway talks to Elise Cote, who hopes a new clinic in Victoria, B.C., could help her; and long COVID researcher Dr. Angela Cheung.

Then, CBC investigative journalist Erica Johnson travelled to Denmark to see how the country provides elder care — and find out what solutions could be applied in Canada .

Plus, as the war in Ukraine drags on, Russia's threats about this conflict escalating into a nuclear war grow louder. Former Canadian Ambassador to NATO Kerry Buck discusses how seriously we should take those threats.