Skip to Main Content
The Current

The Current for April 27, 2022

Today on The Current: Long COVID sufferers struggle to find medical help; could Denmark offer the solutions to Canada’s elder care crisis?; Russia's threats around nuclear warfare; and what transfer of Hudson's Bay Winnipeg building means for reconciliation
CBC Radio ·
Matt Galloway is the host of CBC Radio's The Current. (CBC)
The Current1:14:28Long COVID sufferers struggle to find medical help; could Denmark offer the solutions to Canada’s elder care crisis?; Russia's threats around nuclear warfare; and what transfer of Hudson's Bay Winnipeg building means for reconciliation

Today on The Current:

For Canadians still suffering from long COVID, getting specialized medical help can be a frustrating journey. Matt Galloway talks to Elise Cote, who hopes a new clinic in Victoria, B.C., could help her; and long COVID researcher Dr. Angela Cheung.

Then, CBC investigative journalist Erica Johnson travelled to Denmark to see how the country provides elder care — and find out what solutions could be applied in Canada.

Plus, as the war in Ukraine drags on, Russia's threats about this conflict escalating into a nuclear war grow louder. Former Canadian Ambassador to NATO Kerry Buck discusses how seriously we should take those threats.

And the historic Hudson's Bay building in downtown Winnipeg is passing into Indigenous hands. We discuss what that means for reconciliation with Niigaan Sinclair, a professor in the Department of Native Studies at the University of Manitoba; and Riley Yesno, an Anishinaabe writer and Fellow at the Yellowhead Institute at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now