The Current for April 27, 2022
Today on The Current:
For Canadians still suffering from long COVID, getting specialized medical help can be a frustrating journey. Matt Galloway talks to Elise Cote, who hopes a new clinic in Victoria, B.C., could help her; and long COVID researcher Dr. Angela Cheung.
Then, CBC investigative journalist Erica Johnson travelled to Denmark to see how the country provides elder care — and find out what solutions could be applied in Canada.
Plus, as the war in Ukraine drags on, Russia's threats about this conflict escalating into a nuclear war grow louder. Former Canadian Ambassador to NATO Kerry Buck discusses how seriously we should take those threats.
And the historic Hudson's Bay building in downtown Winnipeg is passing into Indigenous hands. We discuss what that means for reconciliation with Niigaan Sinclair, a professor in the Department of Native Studies at the University of Manitoba; and Riley Yesno, an Anishinaabe writer and Fellow at the Yellowhead Institute at Toronto Metropolitan University.