The Current for April 26, 2022

Today on The Current :

As part of action on climate change, the recent budget pledged $120 million to develop a new type of nuclear technology: small modular reactors. Matt Galloway talks about cost and safety concerns, and what the technology will bring to the climate change fight, with John Gorman, president of the Canadian Nuclear Association; and Susan O'Donnell, adjunct research professor for the environment and society program at St. Thomas University.

Then, Dr. Brian Goldman discusses his new book The Power of Teamwork, why the medical world in particular has been slow to catch on to teamwork's benefits, and how improv comedy and the pandemic are changing that.

And Canadian filmmaker Noura Kevorkian was making a documentary about Syrian migrant workers in Lebanon — but the eruption of the civil war led her on a 10-year odyssey. She tells us about moving into a refugee camp to tell the stories in her film, Batata.