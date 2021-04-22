The Current for April 22, 2021

Today on The Current :

Our final stop on Canada's Road Ahead takes us to B.C.'s lush Okanagan Valley to find out how wineries and fruit orchards have had to adapt to COVID-19, and how the third wave is affecting hopes for a better summer. Matt Galloway talks to Sukhdeep Brar, owner of Brarstar Orchards, and Christine Coletta, co-owner of the Okanagan Crush Pad Winery.

Then, seven years after the annexation of Crimea, tensions are mounting once again between Russia and Ukraine, with troops gathered at the border, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky promising to stand his ground. We discuss the situation with Mark MacKinnon, senior international correspondent for the Globe and Mail; Nina Khrushcheva, professor of international affairs at the New School in New York; and Michael Bociurkiw, global affairs analyst, formerly with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

And we meet Bob Wells, one of the real-life van dwellers in the Oscar-nominated drama Nomadland, and find out why he dropped out of society for a life on the road.