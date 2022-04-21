The Current for April 21, 2022

Today on The Current :

Former foreign correspondent Graeme Smith has just returned from Afghanistan, where he was working as a senior consultant on Afghanistan for the International Crisis Group. He tells Matt Galloway what he saw and why Canada shouldn't turn its back on the people there.

Then, endometriosis can cause chronic and debilitating pain for women — but it can take years to diagnose and is often missed by doctors. We talk to Meghan Thomas, who suffered for more than a decade before her diagnosis; and discuss why women's pain is often overlooked or misdiagnosed, with obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Alice Pham and family doctor Dr. Sheila Wijayasinghe.

Plus, trains in Ukraine have been a lifeline for people fleeing the war, and for keeping goods and military supplies moving through the country. We talk to Oleksandr Kamyshin, the CEO of Ukrainian Railways.

And standing tall at five feet three inches, Tyrone 'Muggsy' Bogues played 14 years in the NBA. He tells us about his career, and his new book Muggsy: My Life from a Kid in the Projects to the Godfather of Small Ball.