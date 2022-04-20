Skip to Main Content
Menu
When search suggestions are available use up and down arrows to review and enter to select.
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
radio
CBC Radio
Top Stories
Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
Frequency
Listen Live
More
Wednesday April 20, 2022 Full Transcript | CBC Radio Loaded
The Current
Wednesday April 20, 2022 Full Transcript
Full text transcript for April 20the episode.
Social Sharing
CBC Radio
·
Posted: Apr 20, 2022 4:39 PM ET | Last Updated: 22 minutes ago
More from this episode
FULL EPISODE: The Current for April 20, 2022
now