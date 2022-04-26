She felt like 'a prisoner' of her partner's domestic abuse — and a judge agreed

WARNING: This story contains graphic details of intimate partner violence.

When Amy Kaufman reported her now ex-husband Jonah Keri to police for assaulting her, she was able to provide threatening messages, audio and even video recordings as evidence.

But she was still "extremely surprised" to see him sentenced last month to 21 months in jail.

"I was expecting a much lighter sentence, or no sentence at all," Kaufman told Anna Maria Tremonti on CBC Radio's The Current . "I think it gives hope to other survivors who want to leave, that there is in fact a point in leaving and that once in a while the system can work."

Kaufman reached out to Tremonti after the CBC journalist released a podcast in February called Welcome to Paradise, which details an abusive marriage in her own past.

The ruling has been hailed for recognizing patterns of coercive control within intimate partner violence, something judges in Canada are not mandated to take training on.

Keri, formerly a prominent Canadian sports journalist, pleaded guilty to seven charges of assault, criminal harassment and uttering death threats, dating from July 2018 to January 2019.

In a statement of facts agreed between Keri and the Crown, the court heard how he bit her, punched her, pulled her hair and dragged her to the ground. He also threatened to kill her or any family members she told about the abuse, as well as threatened her with a knife and threatened to throw her over a balcony.

Even after Keri was arrested and charged in 2019, Kaufman said she lived in fear of him.

"I lived as a prisoner for almost two years, and it has been more than two years since I broke free, but the impacts have remained throughout," Kaufman told the court in a victim impact statement.

During court proceedings, Keri expressed remorse and acknowledged the harm he had caused.

Jonah Keri is seen arriving for his sentencing at the courthouse in Montreal on March 23. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

In an argument against jail time, the defence pointed to his participation in a rehabilitation program, and offered 14 written character references.

But in sentencing on March 23, Quebec Court Justice Alexandre Dalmau rejected those appeals, saying "the Court believes [Kaufman]," and that her injuries were both physical and psychological.

"It is undeniable that the process of healing from such psychological injuries is long and difficult. In cases like this, it is much harder for the mind to heal than the body," Dalmau wrote in his ruling.

He also noted that the violence happened repeatedly, writing that Kaufman was "a prisoner of the cycle of conjugal violence," and that it was "perplexing" that letters in support of Keri expressed shock that he was capable of such violence.

This showed "how the offender is able to construct an image of himself that is very different from reality," Dalmau wrote, adding that "one wonders who would have believed the victim if she had not carefully documented the violent incidents."

"This statement is also a perfect illustration of the insidious nature of conjugal violence," he wrote. "It is a tragedy experienced in private by women from all walks of life, that is unfortunately all too infrequently reported."

Ruling 'significant' for coercive control

Dalmau's ruling was significant in how it recognized intimate partner violence (IPV) and coercive control, said Jennifer Koshan, a professor in the faculty of law at the University of Calgary.

Koshan worked as a prosecutor on IPV cases dating back to the early 1990s, and more recently is part of research exploring how Canada's legal system approaches the issue.

The ruling in Seri's case recognized the many barriers to reporting intimate partner violence, said Jennifer Koshan, a professor in the faculty of law at the University of Calgary. (Submitted by Jennifer Koshan)

She said that Dalmau's ruling recognized the many barriers to reporting IPV, including threats from the violent partner. Women may also fear economic consequences, or implications for child custody and protection, as well as worrying they simply won't be believed. These systemic issues can be exacerbated for marginalized women, Koshan said.

She said the sentencing was also significant because it acknowledged the elements of what is known as coercive control — namely, tactics designed to trap someone in an abusive relationship.

"I think that's significant because we don't yet have an offence of coercive control in Canadian law," she said.

A private member's bill to criminalize coercive control was introduced by New Democrat MP Randall Garrison in November , but has not yet reached second reading. Garrison previously suggested the change in October 2020 . The bill was examined by the House of Commons standing committee on justice and human rights , but died when the federal election was called.

What is coercive control?

Coercive control is "a pattern of tactics and behaviours" meant to stop someone from leaving a relationship, said Jane Monckton Smith, an expert on IPV, in an interview with The Current last month .

This can include control over who your friends are or how you spend time with them. It might also mean control over your finances or the passwords for your devices.

Monckton Smith's research has identified eight stages of coercive control . In the majority of cases, it can escalate to violence and homicide, but it often starts with what's called "love bombing."

This was true for Kaufman, who described the beginning of her relationship with Keri in 2016 as "a fairy tale," with "picnics and flowers and hotel rooms filled with champagne."

At the time, Kaufman was living in Montreal, running her own clothing design business. Her mother had passed away after a long illness, and Keri "kind of swept in to be the person that would take care of me," she said.

Kaufman and Keri began their relationship in 2016. (Submitted by Amy Kaufman)

Keri lived in Denver when they met, but surprised Kaufman by announcing he was moving to Montreal, and into her condo, without any prior discussion.

He offered to take over Kaufman's finances to relieve the stress it caused her. Later, she says he urged her to shut down her own business, and become his podcast producer. She complied, and they worked together from a studio in a lavish home she says he insisted they buy.

"There was even a text message that said something to the effect of 'Once you relinquish control to me, you'll finally be able to relax,' or something to that effect," Kaufman told Tremonti. "Of course, reading that now — my god, that's terrifying."

Keri and Kaufman on their wedding day. (Submitted by Amy Kaufman)

The physical violence started after the pair got engaged. Kaufman said Keri pushed her violently during an argument one night, but she said he later denied it had happened.

It escalated as the months passed. One night, as they returned home from a meal in July 2018, Keri became so angry that Kaufman told him he couldn't come inside.

"He walked into the elevator and he pushed me on the ground, he headbutted me, he bit my face and then slapped me and spat at me," Kaufman said.

"And then he leaves, and I just stand there."

A few days later, they got married. Most of the wedding guests were unaware anything was wrong.

Kaufman said Keri's temper could change in a moment, particularly as he did live sports broadcasts from their condo.

"He could go from punching me in the face, close the door and I would hear, 'Welcome to the Jonah Keri Show. Hello, friends,'" she said.

"It used to send chills down my spine, to realize that oh, wow, this is not an anger issue, this is a control issue."

It's not only that women feel stuck in these relationships, sometimes they are literally trapped by the controlling patterns - Jane Monckton Smith

Kaufman had confided in some friends and family members, but Keri's threats made her too afraid to leave — something that Monckton Smith said isn't unusual in coercive relationships.

"Because of the way that coercive control works, it's not only that women feel stuck in these relationships, sometimes they are literally trapped by the controlling patterns," Monckton Smith said.

Although fearful, Kaufman began to document evidence of the abuse.

In her victim impact statement, Kaufman said that by the time Keri was arrested in summer 2019, she had saved 34,000 text messages, as well as pictures of bruises, audio recordings of his outbursts and even CCTV footage of that night in the elevator.

She wrote in the statement that she had initially "kept them all, thinking that if he killed me, at least the police would have evidence to know he had been the one."

Judicial education needed: law prof

Koshan said that judges do look to each others' sentencing decisions for precedent, and that Dalmau's reasoning in sentencing Keri could be influential.

But she thinks greater judicial education is still needed.

"I think it would be very worthwhile for judges and lawyers to have education on coercive control so that they understand … what sorts of legal consequences it should have," she said.

While Keri's case was a criminal conviction, Koshan hopes the verdict could nudge judges involved in family law to pay more attention to coercive control.

She explained that coercive control is recognized in some family law statues across Canada, but judges sometimes still look for specific acts of physical violence, rather than subtler patterns that could affect child safety.

A private members bill tabled in February would expand training for judges to include IPV and coercive control.

Bill C-233 is known as "Keira's Law," named for Keira Kagan, a four-year-old girl who was found dead alongside the body of her father in Milton, Ont., in February 2020.

'Keira's Law' is a private members bill tabled in the House of Commons. It is named after Keira Kagan, who was just four years old when she was found dead alongside the body of her father in Milton, Ont., in February 2020. (Jennifer Kagan-Viater)

Keira's mother, Jennifer Kagan-Viater, had sought legal protection from her former spouse, but a judge had ruled that his history of domestic violence was not relevant to parenting.

Koshan said Keira's Law would hopefully see judges "learning about common myths and stereotypes around intimate partner violence, and trying to avoid the use of those myths and stereotypes in their own decisions."

Kaufman now works with Women Aware in Montreal, an organization of survivors helping others experiencing IPV.

"This work has been so meaningful, but it also brings the daily possibility of being triggered and retraumatized," she wrote in her victim impact statement.

"I've been told repeatedly how resilient I am, but … no one should have to be resilient enough to withstand what I did."

