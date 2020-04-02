The Current for April 2, 2020

Today on The Current:

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says that the federal government financial aid package will help ensure the economy is strong when the COVID-19 pandemic blows over. He speaks to host Matt Galloway about delays in getting money to Canadians and about the federal wage subsidy. Meanwhile, small-business owners say that the measures don't go far enough.

Smaller hospitals outside of Canada's big cities are facing additional concerns during the pandemic — often fewer doctors and supplies. Three emergency room physicians share what COVID-19 means for their rural facilities.

Advocates say prisons are uniquely susceptible to outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, and they're asking officials to depopulate prisons across the country in the effort to help Canada flatten the curve.

According to the Official Opposition, the Trudeau government has been too slow to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. Andrew Scheer talks to host Matt Galloway about his party's role during the pandemic.

For many living in refugee camps around the world, access to medical supplies is already limited making COVID-19 a dangerous threat. Canada's former UN ambassador Rosemary McCarney explains how.

Keeping the spark alive during these trying times can be tough. Sex columnist and writer Dan Savage on what sex and love can look like during — and after — the coronavirus.

q host Tom Power speaks to Modern Family star Ty Burrell about the hit sitcom's final episode — and how he's supporting bar and restaurant staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You might have her book, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, in your kitchen. Chef and food writer Samin Nosrat wants to help you cook during the pandemic with her new podcast.