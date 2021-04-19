The Current for April 19, 2021

Today on The Current:

New modelling warns that Ontario could see 30,000 daily new cases of COVID-19 by late May, but restrictions announced by Premier Doug Ford sparked an angry public reaction Friday and led to rollbacks over the weekend. We talk to Robert Benzie, Queen's Park bureau chief for the Toronto Star; Dr. Tasleem Nimjee, an ER physician at Humber River Hospital; and Dr. Ann Collins, president of the Canadian Medical Association.

Plus, we ask Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic Leblanc what the federal government plans to do to help Ontario in this third wave.

Then, we break down the dollars and cents of Canada's first federal budget in over two years with Vassy Kapelos, host of CBC's Power & Politics , and Heather Scoffield, Ottawa bureau chief and an economics columnist for the Toronto Star.

And Canadian author Judy Batalion brings us the incredible story of the young Jewish women who fought the Nazis in the Warsaw Ghetto almost 80 years ago. Her new book is The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler's Ghettos.