The Current for April 18, 2022

Today on The Current :

A photo taken by Edmonton's Amber Bracken of multiple unmarked graves near the site of the former Kamloops Residential School has been named World Press Photo of the Year. Bracken talks to Matt Galloway about the photo and the rights of photojournalists.

Then, we bring you a classic story from the Vinyl Cafe: Stuart McLean's Tree of Heaven.

And biologist and ecologist Meg Lowman has spent her life climbing trees. Now, she's sharing her tall tales in her book, The Arbornaut: A Life Discovering the Eighth Continent in the Trees Above Us. We revisit our conversation with her from last year, about why it's important for the next generation of tree climbers to discover — and save — the treetops.