The Current for April 16, 2020

We talk to staff and management of long-term care facilities; hearing their concerns and distress about the rising COVID-19 death toll in the facilities.

Then, warnings of deadly consequences followed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to cut funding to the World Health Organization — but some argue the organization has serious problems. We hear both sides.

Plus, is the pandemic magnifying gender inequality? We discuss how family and work dynamics are playing out during COVID-19.

Montreal-born journalist Julia Scott has spent weeks in lockdown in San Francisco, in a building with more than 100 residents. She's used the time to get to know her neighbours — finding community in people who were recently strangers. She brings us her documentary, One Roof.

Then, author and journalist Malcolm Gladwell says he has faith in our scientists to find a way out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he worries about how politicians or even the general public will apply those solutions.

Plus, Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman of Choir! Choir! Choir! discuss the power of song to connect us, and lifting people's spirits with their 'choir-antine' sing-alongs.

And with the U.S. presidential election six months away, have Donald Trump's daily pandemic briefings become a platform for his re-election?