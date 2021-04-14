The Current for April 14, 2021

Today on The Current:

An independent review of the Toronto police force's handling of missing-person cases, including the victims of serial killer Bruce McArthur, has found "systemic discrimination" contributed to police failings. We talk to Nicole Borthwick, whose friend Andrew Kinsman was murdered by McArthur; as well as Haran Vijayanathan, who was part of the report's community advisory group; and former Vancouver Police Department detective Lorimer Shenher, who reflects on the Robert Pickton investigation in B.C. , and why he thinks failings in that case are still happening.

Plus, amid financial trouble, Laurentian University has cut more than 60 programs, and more than 100 faculty positions. Where does that leave a school that billed itself as unique, connecting the English, French and Indigenous cultures of northern Ontario? We speak to first-year student Aly Beauparlant, former faculty member Darrel Manitowabi, and Glen Jones, dean of the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education.

And Calgary writer Ashley Bristowe discusses her new memoir, My Own Blood, which tells the story of her son Alexander, who was born with a rare genetic condition. She wants people to understand what life is like for families of children with disabilities — and to be brave in creating communities that include them.