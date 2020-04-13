The Current for April 13, 2020

Police are investigating a Dorval, Que. long-term care home where 31 residents have died since March 13 (five deaths attributed to COVID-19). We talk to Barbara Schneider, whose mother Mary died at the facility.

Then, are you a sports fan, and missing your team? Shireeen Ahmed, Morgan Campbell and Devin Heroux discuss the withdrawal many fans are feeling.

Plus, Christopher Tito has been passing time in quarantine by remaking classic films on social media — all with the help of his cat Ulysses. And author Val Walker talks about staying connected to beat the loneliness of isolation.

We bring you a classic story from the Vinyl Cafe; Stuart McLean's Tree of Heaven.

Then, chef and author Samin Nosrat knows it can be tricky to get to the grocery store right now, so she explains how to get creative with the food you already have.

And a McGill medical student tells us about a new platform that connects local restaurants with healthcare workers in need of a hot meal.