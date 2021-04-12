The Current for April 12, 2021

Today on The Current:

Feeling tired? Unmotivated? You might be experiencing pandemic burnout. We discuss the impact of long-term stress on our brains and memory with Dr. Roger McIntyre, professor of psychiatry and pharmacology at the University of Toronto, and Dr. Natasha Rajah, professor in the department of psychiatry at McGill University and the Douglas Research Centre in Montreal.

Then, as this pandemic drags on, scientists are already looking at how to prevent the next one — and some say a key factor will be tackling deforestation. We discuss why with Dr. Jonathan Epstein, a veterinarian and disease ecologist; Kimberly Fornace, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine; and Terry Sunderland, a professor of forestry at the University of British Columbia.

Plus, Yukon has come out with some of the most comprehensive coverage for transgender health care in North America, including surgeries that are deemed life-saving. We talk to Dr. Michael Marshall, one of the experts who helped create the gender-affirming care policy, and Chase Blodgett, president of the All Genders Yukon Society.

And several universities across Canada are now battling COVID-19 outbreaks. Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health, explains why rising cases among young people in Kingston, Ont., is cause for concern.