Snowsuits, bits of destroyed homes being scooped out of sea post-Fiona

Shawn Bath says his team has pulled an estimated 80,000 pounds of debris from Newfoundland's waters in the month since storm Fiona's destruction — mostly parts of people's homes and personal belongings.

"When you're recovering some of this stuff, you know there's somebody in a hotel room or somewhere with nothing left to the world, or to their name," said Bath, founder of Clean Harbours Initiative, a non-profit that clears up pollution from the island's shoreline.

"Needless to say it is quite emotional. It's quite heartbreaking."

Starting the week after Fiona hit, his team of up to five people has removed between two and six boatloads of debris per day. The storm destroyed dozens of homes in Newfoundland, sweeping many of them right out to sea along the island's southwest coast.

WATCH | Port aux Basques residents return, but some houses condemned:

Port aux Basques residents return to homes after Fiona, but some houses condemned Duration 3:34 A month after post-tropical storm Fiona hit Port aux Basques, N.L., the cleanup of debris is done, but the work of determining which houses can still be lived in continues.

They've found "a lot of clothing like snowsuits and life jackets," mixed in with and even wrapped around debris from people's homes: chunks of walls, doors, windows and sheds.

"Everything these people own in the world, after a lifetime of working, was taken away from them in an instant," Bath told The Current's Matt Galloway.

He started the Clean Harbours Initiative in Twillingate, N.L., about four years ago, pulling abandoned fishing news and tires out of Newfoundland's waters by hand. Started with his own money and bolstered by local donations, the non-profit has now cleared tens of thousands of pounds of pollution.

Bath realized he and his team have the training and equipment to help cleanup from Fiona. As the storm receded, they raised money through an online crowdfunding campaign, then travelled roughly 600 kilometres to reach the southwest coast.

Living in an RV, they've been cleaning up from Burgeo to Stephenville, a stretch that bore the brunt of the storm. Out in their boat, they gather smaller floating or shoreline debris by hand, and hook ropes to larger flotsam and drag it back to the harbour.

Debris pulled from the water includes fishing equipment and household items. (Submitted by Clean Harbours Initiative) Bath on his boat, laden down with retrieved fishing gear that was washed in the water during the storm. (Submitted by Clean Harbours Initiative)

He said the locals have given them a warm welcome, even offering food, gas and money — but he sees it as his obligation to help after the storm.

"Everything Clean Harbours owns … was donated by the people locally, and some through the government, which ultimately is people's tax dollars in the end," he said.

"Any way we could make it a little easier on them, we certainly want to do it."

Loose nets threat to sea life, industry

Some things retrieved from the sea, like fishing gear, are being documented in the hope they can be returned to their owners, but Bath said much of it has been damaged beyond use.

The nets and gear blown into the water could have a damaging effect on both the environment and local livelihoods in the years ahead, he said.

Bath said his team pulled a net out of the water near Port aux Basques and found six lobsters caught in it.

"Their tails were tangled, their legs were tangled up, and so they were just [going to be] there forever until they die," he said.

Large amounts of debris now hug the shore along Newfoundland's coast. (Submitted by Clean Harbours Initiative) A lobster caught in a net that was washed out to sea. (Submitted by Clean Harbours Initiative)

Bath's team were able to untangle and free the lobsters before they perished. But he said there could be hundreds of other nets under the water with the potential to tangle and kill thousands of lobsters and other sea life.

"Even if you're fortunate enough to get new pots and new gear in time for next season, there's a possibility if these nets aren't removed, there'll be nothing there to fish, right?" he said.

Bath funded the first three weeks of storm cleanup with an online crowdfunding campaign. When that money ran out, he asked again, and received another donation of $5,000 to keep going.

"You gotta pay the guys for the wages and that, and you gotta buy food and gas and whatever, right. It's not a cheap venture by no means," he said.

He said the cleanup is "a lot more work than we're going to be able to do" but he thinks there's about three or four months of work that his team could contribute — with financial help from provincial and federal governments.

Bath said that nets pose a risk to sea life, but also the industry that relies on it. (Submitted by Clean Harbours Initiative) Some fishing gear is being documented, in the hope it can be returned to its rightful owners. (Submitted by Clean Harbours Initiative)

But he added that "a lot of this stuff is never going to be recovered because it's too heavy, and it's too big and it's already washed out in deep water."

Bath worked as a sea urchin diver for two decades, but as climate change leads to more extreme weather events, he said the "times are changing, the tides are changing."

He said it's time to rethink storing fishing equipment, or anything that could be harmful to the ocean, close to the water.

"We've got to realize a lot of things that we did in the past, we probably can't do anymore."