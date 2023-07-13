N.W.T. premier says she's done 'begging' for infrastructure help as wildfires rage

The Current 19:00 After wildfires, N.W.T. premier is done ‘begging’ for infrastructure help

As wildfires roar across the Northwest Territories, Premier Caroline Cochrane says she's done "begging" for federal help to fill the infrastructure gaps that have made it harder to get people to safety.

"We have been asking the federal government to address our infrastructure gaps for decades," Cochrane told The Current's guest host Susan Bonner.

"It angered me that we have been pleading and begging to have the same infrastructure that people in the south take for granted. Not extra, just basic infrastructure."

Wildfires knocked out communications to several N.W.T. communities in recent weeks, leaving residents without internet, phone or cell service to stay informed about the evolving emergency. As a wildfire approached the small community of Kakisa, residents received an evacuation order via letter .

Evacuations have also been complicated by the fact that some communities rely on a single road in and out, or no road at all.

"When Hay River fire broke out and there was fire on both sides of the road … people had to drive through fire," Cochrane said.

"If it happens again in a small community with no road system, and if the smoke is too high, how do I get my people out?" she asked.

Cochrane previously cited improved road systems as vital for Arctic sovereignty at a summit in April . In July, Cochrane told CBC Radio's The House that improving infrastructure was a critical issue, and without more support from Ottawa the North was being forced "to go back in time."

She told Bonner that she's "done asking," and expects the federal government to now make this a priority. She said that she doesn't want or expect to be in a position where a lack of infrastructure puts lives at risk in a future emergency.

"We are Canadians. We deserve the same quality of living and services that every Canadian has," she said.

North is a priority: Sajjan

Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister of emergency preparedness, said he understands the anger and frustration felt in the North.

"What the premier is talking about, these are some of the discussions that we absolutely need to have — and we will move forward," he told Bonner.

"I can assure you that our government does put the North as a priority. And they do deserve all the infrastructure in the North, as people have in the South."

He said his government is looking at how to prepare for future emergencies like the wildfires across Canada this summer, and infrastructure improvements are part of that work.

He said that work has already started, but acknowledged more needs to be done, particularly in the face of climate change.

"We know that as a federal government, we have a unique and special relationship with the territories. And we will make sure that we are there for Canadians," he said.

Cochrane said she "will keep speaking loud and clear until this is addressed," but said she needed the support of all Canadians.

"We have one MP. We do not have the political power in Ottawa," she said.

"I am hoping that Canadians … will also challenge their own MPs, their own MLAs and say, 'We need to support the North.'"