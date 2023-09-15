Put politics aside to solve housing crisis, or your kids might never own a home: Raitt

The Current 20:05 Putting politics aside to tackle the housing crisis

Political leaders of all stripes must find a way to work together to solve the housing and climate crises impacting Canadians, says former Conservative MP Lisa Raitt.

"Toronto is the best example. NDP mayor, provincial premier who's Conservative, federal Liberal who's the prime minister," said Raitt, co-lead of the new non-governmental Task Force for Housing and Climate, which launched Tuesday.

"And if they don't figure this out, one voter is going to punish them all."

The new task force is concerned with accelerating the construction of new homes, while ensuring that's done in a sustainable way. In a press release, the group of former city mayors, planners, developers, economists and affordable housing advocates said it intends to convene until April 2024 to develop policy recommendations. The work is supported by the Clean Economy Fund, a charitable foundation.

Raitt held several senior cabinet posts under former prime minister Stephen Harper. But as co-lead of the task force, Raitt said she won't engage in the political partisanship that she thinks "poisons the well" around these issues.

"Part of the reason why we're coming together as the task force is to have a real pragmatic and practical conversation about these issues instead of weaponizing it into a political arena, and finger pointing back and forth," she told The Current's Matt Galloway.

Canada needs to build an extra 3.5 million new units by the end of the decade , over and above what's already in the works, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. A report this week showed rental costs have increased 9.6 per cent from Aug. 2022 to 2023, to an average now of $2,117 a month.

This week, the federal government announced it would cut the federal goods and services tax (GST) from the construction of new rental apartments , in an effort to spur new development. The Liberal government also pledged $74 million to build thousands of homes in London, Ont ., — the first in what it hopes will be a series of agreements to accelerate housing construction.

Speaking in London on Wednesday, Housing Minister Sean Fraser called on municipalities to "legalize housing," urging them to remove "sluggish permit-approval processes" and zoning obstacles if they expect federal investment in housing construction.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the government's plans as not going far enough, while pointing out it echoes some of his party's proposals. He's proposed measures that tie federal funding to the number of housing starts . Funding would be withheld from cities that fail to increase the number of homes built by 15 per cent, while cities that pass that threshold would receive bonuses.

Poilievre's proposals also include a "NIMBY" fine on municipalities that block construction because of opposition from local residents, and the sale of 15 per cent of federally owned buildings so the land can be used to build affordable homes.

Don Iveson, former mayor of Edmonton and co-lead of the task force, said he understands why partisan politics can creep into the debate — but Canadians expect more.

He said the task force intends "to help all orders of government" understand what's needed to tackle these problems from an economic, technical and planning perspective.

"We're not going to be able to solve the housing crisis [by] building housing the way we built it for the last several generations," said said Iveson, who was mayor of Edmonton from 2013 to 2021.

Your kids need a place to live: Raitt

Iveson said the challenge of scaling up housing construction will require some new ways of thinking.

That might mean a greater emphasis on automation and building houses from components prefabricated off-site, which he described as "essentially a more factory approach" that could also reduce construction costs.

Raitt said the task force will examine where houses are built, and in what kind of density, to ensure scaling up can "get the most bang for the buck."

That might mean Canadians might need to have difficult conversations, including whether to build multi-storey buildings instead of single-family homes.

Raitt said older Canadians who already own their own homes might not like the idea of taller buildings going up around them, but they should speak to their kids about it.

"They don't care if it's going to be four, six storeys in a residential neighbourhood. They just want a place that they know that they can purchase," she said.

"Talk about whether or not our kids are going to have a place to live, let alone rent, let alone own, let alone a house in the communities where they were brought up, because right now it's not looking so good."

Counting the cost of climate change

When it comes to climate change and sustainability, the task force's goals come down to a "very simple equation," Raitt said.

"Whatever we're building now is going to be here in 2050. So if it's going to be part of the calculation of our net-zero aspirations, whatever they're going to be," she said.

She said the task force will work to formulate ways to build housing that take emissions into account, but don't include prohibitive costs that slow down the rate of construction.

"It's going to be a little bit more costly to build with climate indications built in … but you've got to make sure that there's policies surrounding that to make sure it still makes it affordable," she said.

Iveson said wildfires, floods, heat domes and extreme weather events are already disrupting the economy, as well as posing huge financial burdens for the Canadians caught up in them.

"Climate change is already costing us a fortune," he told Galloway.

Building without those climate considerations "maybe seems affordable in the short term, but it's false economy when it comes to the real costs ahead of us," he said.