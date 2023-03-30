N.S. RCMP boss 'truly sorry' for response to 2020 shooting, but hasn't read the inquiry report yet

The Current 23:09 N.S. Mass Casualty Commision report calls for sweeping reform to the RCMP

The commanding officer for Nova Scotia's RCMP has committed to enacting the recommendations of an extensive report filed in the wake of the province's 2020 mass shooting, even though he says he hasn't read it yet.

The Mass Casualty Commission Report, released Thursday, is the culmination of a public inquiry into the deadly attack nearly three years ago. On April 18 and 19, 2020, a gunman dressed as an RCMP officer murdered 22 people across Nova Scotia before he was shot and killed by police in the community of Enfield.

The report, which features 130 recommendations over more than 3,000 pages, calls for sweeping reform to the RCMP, and says intimate partner violence needs to be treated as a public health emergency in Canada.

According to the report, the RCMP was woefully unprepared to handle the shooting, despite previous recommendations .

Dennis Daley is the assistant commissioner and commanding officer for the Nova Scotia RCMP. He spoke to The Current's Matt Galloway about the report's findings and how the RCMP can rebuild the trust they've lost with Canadians. Here's part of their conversation.

This report comes down very hard on the RCMP. Do you think it's fair?

I haven't had the opportunity to read the report. I do commit to reading the report in its entire entirety. What I heard from the commissioners … is some of the shortcomings that were pointed out in the report with respect to the RCMP.

For the impacts of our response, I know our response wasn't what, certainly, the families had expected and I'm sure Nova Scotians expected. So for that … I'm truly sorry. I expressed my sorrow earlier today.

Can I go back to just what you started in saying — you haven't actually read this report?

No, I haven't had the opportunity to read the report. I do know that it was released yesterday. We have a team both here in Nova Scotia and in Ottawa reviewing the report.

Yesterday, I spent the day with our commissioner.… We took him out to each of the scenes in Portapique. He wanted to pay his respects. He wanted to get an understanding of the complexity and the dynamic response required.

I understand you're busy. You're the commanding officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP. The RCMP got this report yesterday at 9:00 in the morning, I understand.

One of the things we've heard from victims' families and from survivors is that they've lost trust in the force. What does it say to them that a day after you got your hands on the report, you haven't looked at it?

As you realize, it came out yesterday. It's my full expectation that I will read the report in its entirety. I've committed to Nova Scotians that we will act on each of the recommendations.

However, what I also like to point out is that we did not wait for the Mass Casualty Commission's report to come out. We recognized areas that we needed to improve.

We've made significant changes here in Nova Scotia that will benefit Nova Scotians. It'll benefit policing across the country. It will benefit the RCMP.

Darcy Dobson, right, daughter of victim Heather O'Brien, and Nick Beaton, husband of victim Kristen Beaton, embrace before the delivery of the final report of the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the 2020 N.S. mass shooting. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

One of the most shocking things that comes out [of the report] is that police, in the words of the commissioners, did not provide advice to community members on what needed to happen to ensure that they were safe. How does something like that happen?

I think what happens during a dynamic event is that the information doesn't get relayed where it needs to go.… Recognize that our first responders went into a nightmare there and, you know, did their best efforts at their own peril to respond to this.

What I can tell you is that we have made improvements not only here in Nova Scotia but across the country on the use of emergency alerting. We were used to it through Amber Alerts and weather events, but we've taken significant strides — as policing has across the country — to activate the emergency alerting.

Here in Nova Scotia, since then, we've used it over 18 times. So we've progressed significantly, which gives that early warning to communities.

I would also say that on our public communications, that follow-up is so very important to me in the transparency and the accountability. So we've taken additional steps to really talk plain language with the community, to warn them of what is taking place.

Part of [the] future vision, if I can put it that way, for policing that came out of … the presentation of the report, and in the report itself, is this idea that the focus in many ways of policing should be: how do we prevent future violence? What does that say to you?

Any time we can strengthen partnerships, we can strengthen work with stakeholders, we can work better with communities — because it's really a whole of a community.

Friends, family and supporters of the victims of the 2020 mass killings in rural Nova Scotia react at the beginning of the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry's final report. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

The reality, though, is that three years after this awful tragedy, there are many people in this community that just don't trust the RCMP. We spoke with Darcy Dobson. She is the daughter of Heather O'Brien, who was killed in those 13 hours. She said that there will never be a time when she sees a police car that a shiver doesn't go down her spine. What does that say to you?

It is disappointing, and I heard that myself this afternoon from one of the family members. It's not something that I want to hear because policing, we're here to serve. We're here to assist.

But the people don't trust you. The people who are in this community don't trust you.

I do recognize the need to rebuild those relationships. What I'm hoping is that they do see us taking the report [seriously]. They do see us changing. They do see us evolving and even implementing changes before the report came out.

What will show people in this community that things are different, that things would be different the next time if, God forbid, there was a similar tragedy here?

I think they've already seen with emergency alerting that things are different. In Nova Scotia since April of 2020, we've had 18 such alerts. So I think they've seen the difference. They've seen us adjusting to the new reality.

I think by doing interviews such as this, where I'm willing to come before interviews to talk about the RCMP, talk about policing, I think that increases the transparency.

Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.