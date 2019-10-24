Matt Galloway announced as new host of The Current

Matt Galloway has been announced as the new host of CBC Radio's weekday morning current affairs show The Current.

Galloway will officially join the show on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He will succeed Anna Maria Tremonti, who departed from the show in May after helming the program for nearly two decades.

Guest host Laura Lynch will continue to anchor the show in the interim.

"I've been getting out of bed at three o'clock in the morning to hop on my bike and greet Toronto listeners on the airwaves for the last decade," said Galloway.

"I'm looking forward to being part of the big stories in Canada today, and diving into the international topics that I'm always curious about."

Galloway has been with CBC Radio for more than 15 years. He joined CBC Toronto's top-rated morning show Metro Morning in 2010, succeeding long-time anchor Andy Barrie.

Some of his other high-profile gigs include coverage of several Olympic Games as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Galloway's last hurrah at the Metro Morning helm will be Toronto's annual charity drive and broadcast Sounds of the Season on Friday, Dec. 6.

A new host of Metro Morning will be named following a search that will begin in the coming days.

"Audiences across the country are about to discover what Toronto listeners have long appreciated," said Susan Marjetti, Executive Director of CBC Radio and Audio.

"Matt brings a range and breadth to his new role. Curious and smart, he asks the questions that need asking. And like his incredible predecessor Anna Maria Tremonti, he is a great listener and that allows him to deepen the conversation."