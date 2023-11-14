Houses in Iceland 'split apart' by tremors as volcanic eruption looms

The Current 7:45 Houses being ‘split apart’ by volcano tremors in Iceland

A looming volcanic eruption in Iceland has already "ripped the whole landscape apart" in the small fishing town of Grindavik, said a nature photographer who has spent a lot of time there.

"Houses are being split apart … sinkholes [are] appearing around the town … the damage is enormous," Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove told The Current's guest host Nora Young.

"Not even a week ago, there was nothing going on. And now we have a town that's completely destroyed."

Experts fear an eruption is imminent after thousands of earthquakes struck Grindavik in recent days, prompting the evacuation of roughly 3,800 people. Much of the damage has been caused by a subterranean corridor of magma, or semi-molten rock, which has spread underneath the town itself from an origin point roughly 15 kilometres away. The magma has caused the land above it to shift, creating huge cracks and craters.

Iceland's earthquakes make for sleepless nights: Hans Vera, who left Grindavik with his wife due to the threat of a volcanic eruption in Iceland, describes how earthquakes were constantly shaking their house.

Grindavik resident Hans Vera said the tremors were well beyond the seismic activity that Icelanders are used to.

"You would never be steady. It was always shaking, so there was no way to get sleep," he told CBC News, after he evacuated to the country's capital Reykjavik.

"It's not only the people in Grindavik who are shocked about this situation; it's the whole of Iceland," he said.

Grindavik lies 50 kilometres southwest of Reykjavik, on a volcanic hotspot called the Reykjanes Peninsula. The area has been the site of spectacular lava fountains over the past two years, drawing thousands of onlookers.

Van Nieuwenhove has documented those eruptions in recent years, and returned to Grindavik on Tuesday to survey some of the damage. He said it felt "eerie" to see the town now deserted.

"I went to restaurants, talked to locals. I took many, many tourists here," he said. "It's heartbreaking to see what happened here."

Photographer Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove has documented eruptions on a volcanic hotspot called the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland. The area has been the site of spectacular lava fountains over the past two years, drawing thousands of onlookers. (Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove Photography)

Iceland's 'otherworldly' landscape

In his photography, Van Nieuwenhove said he aims to show the emptiness of Iceland's "otherworldly" landscape.

"I want to show a certain beauty and things that people don't get to see every day, for example, with the volcanoes and the lava," he said.

But he added that "now it's a very different side of volcanoes that we are seeing, which makes it very challenging for me."

"It's very difficult to see something destroy a community like this."

Fissures from quakes in Iceland continue to grow: Gregory Paul De Pascale, an associate professor of geology from the University of Iceland, compared the earthquakes and damage in Grindavík, Iceland, to 2010 and 2011's deadly quakes in Christchurch, New Zealand. He believes it's too soon to conclusively determine whether or not a volcanic eruption will happen, but if it does, he said it would occur rapidly.

While there was a decrease in seismic activity on Tuesday, experts warned that the probability of an eruption remained high — even if no one knows when it might happen.

"Less seismic activity typically precedes an eruption, because you have come so close to the surface that you cannot build up a lot of tension to trigger large earthquakes," said Rikke Pedersen, who heads the Nordic Volcanological Centre based in Reykjavik.

The seismic activity has damaged houses in the town. (Kjartan Torbjoernsson/Getty)

"It should never be taken as a sign that an outbreak is not on the way," she said.

Van Nieuwenhove is worried about what comes next for the thousands of people who have been displaced, and the impact on the wider peninsula.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm a bit nervous because, like, we don't know what's going to happen," he said.

"Is it going to erupt, will it not erupt? Is the town [still] going to be there, or not?"