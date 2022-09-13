How surfer Maya Gabeira battled injury, sexism — and the biggest waves

Maya Gabeira has surfed many waves in her lifetime. But when she tackled a monster wave in Nazaré, Portugal, in 2013, she quickly realized it was a challenge unlike any she had attempted before.

"I went from riding big waves to riding something that looked more like a tsunami than anything else," she told The Current's Matt Galloway.

The wave knocked her out. She had to be revived on the beach, and ended up in the hospital with a broken leg.

She described the events after her fall as the "hardest 12 minutes of my life."

"I paid a very high price for me falling, for the mistakes we made as a team … and my rescue was very complicated," she said.

Nazaré is known for having some of the biggest waves in the world, regularly measuring 15 to 24 metres in height.

The town's beach, Praia do Norte, is the site of the biggest confirmed wave ever surfed — 26.2 metres, a feat completed by Sebastian Steudtner in October 2020.

"You feel the power of the ocean," Gabeira said of Nazaré's waves. "You hear the wave crashing behind you, which is completely terrifying, but also very unique and special."

Gabeira's story, from her near-death experience in 2013 to her quest to break a world record in Nazaré, is told in the new documentary, Maya and the Wave. Stephanie Johnes directed the film, and it's currently screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"I think they're emblematic of a lot of the struggles that humans have: the work and the triumph," said Johnes, whose previous work includes the 2012 documentary Venus and Serena.

"So I think those are naturally wonderful stories that I've gravitated towards."

'The sea of mostly men'

Johnes was interested in Gabiera's story partly because she was a woman trying to break into a male-dominated field.

"I was researching sports and athletes, and I thought … 'Who are the athletes doing this?'" she said. "And I realized, oh my God, there's a woman who's doing this. Like, what is that life for her to be surfing in the sea of mostly men?"

I was an immigrant and I was a woman and I was young, and I was pioneering a field that was seen as something for men. -Maya Gabeira

Gabeira remembered writing in her childhood diary that she "wanted to be the best big wave surfer in the world."

But she didn't initially feel welcomed in the community.

"The qualities you'd have to be a big wave surfer [were] be brave, be strong, almost be Hawaiian — and I was nothing like that. I was so different," she said.

"I was an immigrant and I was a woman and I was young, and I was pioneering a field that was seen as something for men."

In a CNN interview after her Nazaré crash, American surfer Laird Hamilton said "Maya doesn't have the skill to be in these conditions; she should not be in this kind of surf."

Gabeira, who by that point was already a successful surfer, said Hamilton's comments were "extremely intimidating."

"I was the most successful woman in my sport, and I had failed," she said. "And on very understandable conditions, I would think, many men would have failed too."

Johnes called it a case of gender bias.

"The one woman who's out there in the water has an accident and all of a sudden it's, you know, she's not good enough., it's her fault," she said. "That's interesting because when the men have accidents, no one's saying that about them."

Gabeira doesn't hold Hamilton's comments against him, saying society has since evolved past the point where someone would make such comments on live television today.

"Society doesn't really accept such hard judgments on women anymore in the work space, I don't believe," she said.

Fear, the extreme motivator

Between the trauma of her 2013 injury and the reactions to her near-death, Gabeira might've been excused for giving up big wave surfing then. But the experiences have actually fuelled her motivation, not put it out.

"For me, the fear and the will to be a part of those massive waves ... is what moves me to train and to persist and to dedicate my life to the sport," she said.

"I find fear something extremely motivating."

It helped that the record for biggest wave surfed by a woman seemed well within her grasp.

"At that point, honestly, [it] would've been harder to walk away than to keep going," she said. "As long as I could fix my body and my trauma, it was mine to be taken — and I couldn't give up on that."

Gabeira's resolve paid off in January 2018, when she successfully rode a 20.7-metre wave in Nazaré, setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest wave surfed by a woman .

Two years later, she broke her own record on a wave measuring 22.4 metres — again in Nazaré.

Despite the rocky path and major setbacks along the way, Gabeira is proud of who she is and how she dealt with the challenges.

She says part of that resolve might be traced back to when she was a girl, writing her life's dreams down in a diary.

"When things got really hard and the path seemed almost impossible to continue on, I just had a strength that I didn't even know where it came from," she said.

"Maybe it did come from that very young girl that was a bit naive and very innocent and believed in impossible things."

Produced by Julie Crysler.