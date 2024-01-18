How to feng shui your fridge — and why it might help to curb climate change

The Current 19:25 How to feng shui your fridge

Have you ever dug through your fridge for a snack, only to find a Tupperware of old food that's starting to look like a petri dish? Or a mound of green slime that started out life as a salad?

If so, Jiaying Zhao says you need to feng shui your fridge — an organization approach that will improve your well-being, she says, but can also help in the fight against climate change.

"We're taught to keep the perishables in the drawers and put the containers [on] the door," said Zhao, an associate professor of psychology and sustainability at the University of British Columbia.

"That traditional wisdom, unfortunately, no longer works. Actually, it has never worked," she told The Current's Matt Galloway.

Zhao said people usually grab things they can see, and food tucked away at the back or in drawers tends to get forgotten. Her advice is to put perishables — like vegetables, yogurt, milk — on the door or in the front. More durable items, like bottles of soda or hot sauce, can go right to the back.

"That way, whenever we open the fridge, we see the perishables right away. And that's a visual reminder that we need to use them or eat them quickly before they go bad."

Zhao pitched her idea of feng shui — or "reorganizing the fridge" — in a TED Talk last year , which has racked up more than 1.2 million views. Since she started using the approach at home, Zhao said she's eating more vegetables and hasn't had to throw much fresh produce away. Because the produce is being eaten sooner, it doesn't matter that it's not being kept in the crisper drawer, which is meant to preserve freshness longer, she added.

Carbon footprint of food waste

While food waste can be a personal pain, it's also a big contributor to climate change.

Speaking to CBC News last month , Doug O'Brien of the Global FoodBanking Network said that a third of all food produced for human consumption is lost to waste.

"It contributes eight to 10 per cent of climate-impacting greenhouse gases," said O'Brien, vice-president of programs at non-profit, which supports community-driven solutions to hunger.

"That's four times the entire aviation industry of the entire planet," he said.

The feng shui idea is part of Zhao's work on Happy Climate Action, an approach she developed about five years ago with UBC colleague and happiness expert Elizabeth Dunn.

Zhao said they wanted to challenge the idea that climate change discussions are "always doom and gloom," and highlight actions that could reduce emissions while also increasing happiness.

Food waste, and the direct link between your fridge and global emissions, turned out to be in just that "sweet spot," she said.

Individual action pushing systemic change

Zhao says many Canadians want to do something about climate change, but "they just don't know what to do, what changes they need to make in their lives."

The Happy Climate Action approach aims to fill that knowledge gap.

One example Zhao gives is commuting. If you're in the position to work from home sometimes, that can reduce transport emissions — and save you the misery of the commute, she said.

She added it might help to reframe the idea of "personal sacrifice" around things like eating less meat, or taking fewer flights.

Instead, thinking of these things as "treats" might make it easier to have less of them, she said.

"That's the human condition here. We appreciate things that we don't have as often."

Those changes might seem small in the face of the climate crisis, but Zhao said individual action does matter — and can "start a ripple effect" that leads to systemic changes.

"We need both, not one or the other," she said.

She suggested joining climate protests or collective action, which allows you to build community while also voicing your concerns to governments shaping climate policies.

"Happy climate action doesn't have to stay at your house or only at your work, but you can exercise your … civil rights to instigate broader change — while feeling happier."