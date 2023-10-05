The Current 15:53 Want to be an influencer? There’s a degree for that

Irene McCormick never imagined how popular a social media influencer degree could be.

But when the lecturer at South East Technological University in Carlow, Ireland, created a summer program on the topic, she was overwhelmed with how many people signed up.

"Within about 20 minutes, I had hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of applicants," McCormick told Matt Galloway on The Current. "We actually had to shut down [applications]."

That was two years ago. But because of its overwhelming popularity, the university decided to create a bachelor of arts degree program on the subject.

"It wasn't being represented in the upper echelons of third-level education, so we spent two years developing the course and now we're here," said McCormick.

Influencing has become a money-making industry worth billions across the globe. Last year, the Harvard Business Review found that more than 75 per cent of brands have a designated budget for influencer marketing.

McCormick helped design the program. She says parts of it are very practical, including writing, how to do creative videos, and podcasting.

Irene McCormick is a lecturer at South East Technological University in Carlow, Ireland and co-creator of the school's influencer program. (Submitted by Irene McCormick)

But there is also theory involved.

"We believe that if you have education behind you, doing things like psychology, entrepreneurship and doing celebrity studies … will really help insulate people in this industry," said McCormick.

It's a real job

Kaya Marriott is a full-time influencer in Vancouver, who began by sharing tips on how to take care of curly hair based on her own experiences on her channel ComfyGirlCurls.

Today she has about 17,000 followers and posts on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and on her blog. It's a full-time job that pays the bills. She made about $75,000 last year, and is on pace to make about $100,000 this year.

She didn't take any formal education in the field, but says you don't need a university degree to get started as an influencer — even though she believes some people might benefit from it.

"It's interesting that academia seems to want a piece of the pie that people have been able to do on their own for so long. Like, I think that part of the beauty of this space is that it's so self-led," said Marriott, who also uses her platform to share tips on being an influencer.

"Everyone who's done it learned it themselves."

Kaya Marriott says she made about $75,000 last year, and is on pace to make about $100,000 this year as an influencer. (ComfyGirlCurls/YouTube)

It took about five years before she started making money through her social media accounts. To do that, she started thinking about her account as a business.

"I started doing more intentional research around how to monetize this, how to do income and expense spreadsheets, and really position myself as a business owner. And the moment I did that, honestly, everything started to change," said Marriott.

Marriott says her work is a lot more than a company asking an influencer to post a couple pictures on Instagram. Marriott has to negotiate not just her rates for a post or video, but also licensing fees, exclusivity and how or whether the company she partners with can use the content she puts out for their own feeds.

Beyond the influence

Despite some like Marriott making big earnings as influencers, some say the gig isn't a real job.

"It's another form of digital marketing. And I think that people don't look at digital marketing and say, that's not a real job," said Marriott.

McCormick says the word "influencer" can trace its lineage back to "mommy bloggers," and that's why many people look down on the profession.

"Anything to do with motherhood, women's work, anything in the home is not always considered work or something that is to be fiscally rewarded," said McCormick.

"It's really unfair and should stop because ... influencing is about much more than that."

McCormick says influencers need to stay on their toes to keep up with trends and the ever-changing social media landscape, as the gig is ever-changing. And according to McCormick, the degree can also lead to other jobs, such as digital marketing working directly for companies or working as an agent for other influencers.

"There definitely is an industry there and jobs and roles for people," said McCormick.