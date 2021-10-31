Radio · Audio

The terrifying tenancies of Halloween pop-up stores — and are bloodcurdling inflation rates a boogeyman?

Prices are going up for things like gasoline and food, and the inflation rate shows it. But the Bank of Canada is still playing it cool. And the continuing story of who controls telecom giant Rogers is straight out of a television soap opera. But the dispute has sparked a real debate around the company's dual-class share structure. We explain what's happening through a trip to Genoa City, home of The Young and the Restless. Plus we explain why Halloween stores can pop-up today and be gone tomorrow — like ghosts! How does a business make money — in this world or the underworld — by operating for only two months a year?