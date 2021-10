Radio · Audio

The spooky mystery of Halloween pop-up stores

Here today, gone tomorrow. The zombie carcass of a Sears or a long-dead Future Shop comes back from the dead, briefly, in the form of a Halloween store. But where do they come from and where do they go? And how does a business make money by operating for only two months a year? Producer Danielle Nerman takes a boo at the Halloween shopping experience.