The Skyluck Journals

In 1979 Andrew Nguyen’s family escaped Vietnam on board a cargo ship named the Skyluck. Andrew was only 4 and can barely remember the trip that changed his life. So when he discovered that his mom, Tina Nguyen, had kept detailed journals of their escape tucked away in a shoebox in their hall closet, Andrew begged her to read them to him. This year... she agreed. The Skyluck Journals document a harrowing story aboard a ship that was never intended for human passengers, and one young woman’s determination to save her family when nobody wanted to offer them safe harbour.