The Night of the Good Towels

Grade 10 was going to be Richard Kelly Kemick’s year. He’d transferred to a new high school and this, Richard thought, was the perfect opportunity to catapult himself into popularity by hosting a Halloween party in his parents’ suburban Calgary basement. Twenty years later and still lightly traumatized, Richard checks in with three former classmates to get their read on how the party went so completely off the rails.