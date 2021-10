Radio · Audio

The Haunted Airwaves

For nearly 40 years, staff at the old CKUA radio station in downtown Edmonton have been describing ghostly encounters. The legend goes that the spirit of a former caretaker named “Sam” haunts the halls, and some employees swear it felt like he watched them as they worked. But can the Alberta Paranormal Investigators Society find a trace of ghostly Sam, and can a deep dive into the City of Edmonton Archives prove that Sam ever existed as a living person?